Government shutdown likely to impact FEMA's disaster relief fund

The looming government shutdown poses a significant threat to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) hurricane season operations. This challenge follows FEMA's decision to suspend more than 1,000 rebuilding projects due to financial constraints since August. Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate explains to Yahoo Finance how balancing the disaster relief fund and workforce operational budget within the current budget is a pressing concern.

"The biggest responsibility for FEMA will be all of the permit workforce, about 5,000 employees will be put at risk in what they call lapse of funding if the government shuts down," Fugate says.

