Government shutdown 'would be a mess': Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sat down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi, who is at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, to talk through the current state of travel in the U.S.

Despite challenges with airlines and the customer experience, Buttigieg is optimistic about the safety of modes of transportation, specifically in aviation, stating "flying is the safest form of travel in the United States." Buttigieg also weighed in on the looming government shutdown, saying it "would be a mess for the U.S. economy."

