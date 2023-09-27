Govt. shutdown odds, Target closes stores, Marriott outlook: Three Things

Goldman Sachs is putting the odds of a government shutdown at about 90 percent. Target (TGT) is closing nine stores due to rising retail crime. Marriott International (MAR) reaffirmed its 2023 guidance. Also, be sure to watch Yahoo Finance's exclusive interview with Coinbase CEO (COIN) Brian Armstrong at 3 p.m. ET. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi breaks down the three things investors need to know to stat their day.

