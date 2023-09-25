Govt. shutdown: Why Speaker McCarthy is in a 'lose-lose situation'

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) is under immense pressure to avoid a government shutdown as the October 1 deadline quickly approaches. One option for McCarthy circumnavigating a shutdown would be to work with Democrats to cut a deal, and the other option would be allowing far-right members to try and push through the appropriation bills — both with their own risks associated with party politics and likelihoods of success or certain shutdown catalysts.

Strategas Asset Management Portfolio Manager Courtney Gelman and E.J. Dionne, the Brookings Institution Senior Fellow in governance studies and Washington Post columnist, join Yahoo Finance to break down the situation Speaker McCarthy finds himself in and what either choice could mean for the country.

"The stock market doesn't react that much," Gelman explains, adding that due to the current headwinds "companies with government and federal funding... will be impacted in the overall market."

