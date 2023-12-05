Grand Theft Auto: Everything you need to know

Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) Rockstar Games released the highly-anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on December 4. The news comes ten years after the company debuted Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

We’ll still have to wait a bit before the game’s launch, though. Rockstar says it will land sometime in 2025. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Grand Theft Auto.

History (00:00:21)

Grand Theft Auto focuses on sandbox-style gameplay where players can either progress a story by completing various main and side missions, or free roam, driving, shooting, and generally causing mayhem.

Players take on the role of one or more anti-heroes, who generally find themselves in wildly dangerous, and often hilarious, situations.

The original Grand Theft Auto launched in 1997, and, to date, there have been 16 entries in the series.

Sales (00:00:45)

Grand Theft Auto V is the most successful of the lot, with Rockstar selling more than 190 million copies, the second best-selling video game ever behind Minecraft.

The game reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history, and still averages over 1 million daily players, according to activeplayer.io.

In total, Rockstar has sold more than 410 million total copies of various Grand Theft Auto titles, making it one of the most successful video game series ever. Rockstar has made more than $8 billion since Grand Theft Auto V was released.

What's next? (00:01:16)

Rockstar Games recently announced a deal with Netflix (NFLX), which will bring Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to the streaming giant's gaming platform on December 14.

The game includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and will be available to Netflix members on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.