STORY: [Is Hollywood shrinking?]

After two bruising strikes - that's been the question on everyone's minds...

...as stars make their way back to the red carpet.

From fewer original series and movies - to more scrutiny on production budgets, entertainment executives, agents and bankers Reuters spoke to all say the era of 'peak TV' is over.

One of them even called it 'the great contraction'.

So what does that mean for Hollywood?

[‘The great contraction’ hits Hollywood]

There are signs of the contraction everywhere.

It'll be prominent when Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discover and Fox report quarterly results this month.

Analysts estimate broadcast and cable TV ads will be down 7% from last year.

Next year doesn't look much better - with ad revenue forecasted to fall another 7%.

The contraction is also the backdrop for media merger chatter...

...most recently between Paramount and Skydance Media CEO, David Ellison, whose studio produced 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Streaming services were supposed to carry the industry into the future but are struggling to reach profitability after years of profligate spending.

Most streaming services are charging more while delivering less new content.

The overall number of scripted series is expected to shrink dramatically from the pinnacle of 633 shows released in 2022.

Executives say the industry is slowing down.

It's taking longer to green light shows.

Shows that fail to grab an audience are being canceled quicker and seasons are featuring fewer episodes.

One senior television agent calls it “the new world order.”

The movie business is having its own existential crisis as once reliable formats have fallen flat at the box office.

Big budget superhero movies have been falling short of expectations.

So insiders say studios are shifting gears and focusing instead on fewer, but more ambitious endeavours...

...hoping to deliver “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”-sized cultural and box office impact.

According to analyst TD Cowen, people are streaming everything except the biggest, loudest films, so the outlook for a sustained recovery is questionable.

That will further constrain cinemas, as insiders warn there may be too few films released to justify the 39,000 screens in the U.S.

U.S. box office sales are expected to be $8 billion in 2024, down a third from 2019.