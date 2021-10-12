Grey Poupon unveils mustard wine — and it's surprisingly delicious

Reuters

As China Evergrande Group looks set to miss its third round of bond payments in three weeks, markets are shifting their focus to other indebted property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term. A total of $38.8 billion offshore bonds issued by 40 Chinese developers will be maturing from Oct to end of 2022, according to brokerage CGS-CIMB, with the next peak of $6.2 billion in payments coming up in January. The deadline for Evergrande's $148 million of coupon payments is 0400 GMT Tuesday, but bondholders hadn't received anything by end of Asian trading on Monday.