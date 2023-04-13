U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.23
    +26.28 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,771.46
    +124.96 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,085.41
    +156.08 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.48
    +9.78 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.97
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.10
    +33.20 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    +0.51 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3910
    -0.0300 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2514
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3910
    -0.7290 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,258.21
    +81.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.68
    +10.59 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.61
    +11.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.97
    +74.27 (+0.26%)
     

Grocery prices fall for the first time since September 2020

3
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss the recent drop in grocery prices and how soon they’re expected to rise.