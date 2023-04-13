Grocery prices fall for the first time since September 2020
Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss the recent drop in grocery prices and how soon they’re expected to rise.
Shares of Catalent Inc, which holds the contract manufacturing rights for the therapy, fell nearly 5% to $61.22 premarket. Some staff at the FDA had reached a "non-binding conclusion" that Sarepta's gene therapy should not be given approval, prompting FDA official Peter Marks to intervene and schedule an advisory meeting instead, Stat News reported, citing sources.
Sales of Bud Light have fallen since the Anheuser-Busch product implemented an ad campaign featuring transgender activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
AWS is headed into more turbulent waters, warns Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.
Green hydrogen has become a main pillar in renewable energy strategies of governments worldwide, but it is still years away from becoming a mainstream fuel
Warren Buffett accused banks of misleading accounting, compared crypto buyers to gamblers, and flagged inflation and recession as major dangers.
Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin made a $300-million gift to Harvard, his alma mater. It's the kind of faux-generosity the ultra-rich rely on to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.
(Bloomberg) -- US 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell for a fifth-straight week to the lowest level in two months, shoring up demand to buy a home.
JPMorgan Chase, AbbVie, NextEra Energy, The Boeing and Canadian Natural Resources are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.
Although the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has been suffering a steady downward trend for the last 12 to 18 months, it may be possible to identify bargains. By taking a value stock approach to REITs and identifying those with funds from operations (FFO) growth, trading below book value and paying dividends, the following three REITs seem to qualify. Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is a mortgage REIT with a market capitalization of $659 million. It continues to be available for purchas
The Dow Jones turned lower Thursday after first-time jobless claims and more key inflation data. Delta Air Lines sold off on weak earnings.
Quality suddenly matters a great deal to investors. And ETFs can help raise your standards when choosing stocks.
(Bloomberg) -- A tax agreement between Apple Inc. and its hometown of Cupertino, California, has come under scrutiny from state regulators, potentially slashing the amount of money that the company sends to the city.
You can make almost the same salary in your first job whether or not you have a degree.
(Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is considering selling its weather business as the company continues to focus on software and cloud services.
Using multiple bank accounts can be a good way to separate funds for different financial goals. However, if you forget about one of those accounts it could end up falling dormant. A dormant bank account is an account that registers … Continue reading → The post What Is a Dormant Bank Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
In the latest trading session, Credit Suisse (CS) closed at $0.92, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day.
U.S. stocks sank Wednesday, reversing gains from earlier in the session, after inflation data showed that consumer price gains cooled in March and Fed minutes revealed that further rate increases haven't been ruled out.
After experiencing its strongest run in a decade last year, gold market M&A activity is continuing to ramp up with $40 billion in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the sector so far in 2022.
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.83, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day.