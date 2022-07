Gun violence, economy, energy: What Biden can do about America's problems

The New York Times

They came for Dmitry Kolker, an ailing physicist, in the intensive care ward. They came for Ivan Fedotov, a hockey star, as he was leaving practice with a film crew in tow. They came for Vladimir Mau, a state university rector, the week he was reelected to the board of Gazprom. The message sent by these high-profile detentions: Nearly anyone is now punishable in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The flurry of arrests across the country in recent days has signaled that the Kremlin is intent on tightening