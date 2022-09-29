H&M considers charging customers for making returns amid excess inventories
Yahoo Finance hosts check out the latest online return policy from fast-fashion retailer H&M.
Yahoo Finance hosts check out the latest online return policy from fast-fashion retailer H&M.
It was the first time the telescopes have observed the same celestial target simultaneously.
Billionaire aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska is also accused of financial subterfuge to obscure U.S. properties and sale of a California recording studio.
AT&T is trading lower Thursday and is very close to a major support breakdown. How major do you ask? Let's look at one Point and Figure chart. In the daily Point and Figure chart of T, below, we used close-only price data.
Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Micron's stock following its first-quarter earnings report.
The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.
Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no
Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.
These Apple suppliers are at risk if the tech giant pulls back on iPhone production, warns Bank of America.
Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.
The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.
While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.
Autoblog Editor-In-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Porsche trading debut in Frankfurt, how much capital the IPO has generated for Volkswagen, and automakers racing to develop the electric vehicle market.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Porsche.
Is this enough to stop conflicts of interest? To a certain extent.
On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.
(Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stocks as Fed Remains Hawkish: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confi
For its manufacturer the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity among Tesla fans, analysts and industry rivals. Now, the closer Tesla gets to the start of production, the more heat the vehicle has been generating among Tesla followers.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) closed at $50.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day.