U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    -0.54 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9822
    +0.0083 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1122
    +0.0236 (+2.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4300
    +0.3080 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,480.55
    -90.93 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

H&M considers charging customers for making returns amid excess inventories

Yahoo Finance hosts check out the latest online return policy from fast-fashion retailer H&M.

Recommended Stories