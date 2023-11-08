What the H&R Block CEO expects for the 2024 tax season

Tax preparation service H&R Block (HRB) posts a fiscal first-quarter earnings beat, managing to narrow losses per share and beat revenue estimates. H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith to discuss how businesses are seeking consultation and the firm's expectations for tax season 2024.

Jones explains the form inflation is taking on to impact the tax filing company: "Our tax professionals are not paid hourly, so as our business grows, we pay them more. It's variable with the growth of the business. So, that's a bit of a uniqueness that people oftentimes forget, given how many frontline employees we actually have.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.