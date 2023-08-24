U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Haley Says 65 Is 'Way Too Low' for Retirement Age

Bloomberg

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and former US ambassador to the UN, says not touching entitlements will bankrupt the US on "Bloomberg Markets."