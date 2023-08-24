Haley Says 65 Is 'Way Too Low' for Retirement Age

TipRanks

Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s analysts for help. These professional stock watchers build their reputations on the quality of their calls, sorting through reams of data to find and rec