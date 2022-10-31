Halloween costume meme gets picked up by celebrities, influencers

Associated Press

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences for their actions,” authorities said Monday. In a chilling federal complaint, officials say that David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties and tape in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.” When a surprised Paul Pelosi told the intruder she was not there, DePape said he would wait — even after being told she would not be home for some days.