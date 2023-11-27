Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,558.50
    -9.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,372.00
    -58.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,971.75
    -49.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.80
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.62
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.90
    +2.90 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0939
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4720
    +0.0560 (+1.27%)
     

  • Vix

    12.46
    -0.34 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3730
    -0.0370 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,506.53
    -232.19 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.76
    +3.57 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.20
    +4.62 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,674.14
    +48.61 (+0.14%)
     

Hamas Releases More Hostages As Negotiators Discuss Truce Extension

22
WSJ

Hamas handed over more hostages on Sunday as part of the temporary cease-fire deal. In return, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Zuma Press

Advertisement