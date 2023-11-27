Hamas Releases More Hostages As Negotiators Discuss Truce Extension
Hamas handed over more hostages on Sunday as part of the temporary cease-fire deal. In return, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Zuma Press
As part of an agreement struck earlier this week, Israel committed to release 150 Palestinian prisoners in return for Hamas releasing 50 hostages over four days. Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Daniel Aloni , pictured carrying a stuffed animal, and her 6-year-old daughter, Emelia, were among the released hostages welcomed back to Israel on Friday night. Emelia's grandmother and other family members met the pair at Schneider Children's Medical Center outside Tel Aviv.
TEL AVIV—The release of dozens of hostages by Hamas in recent days under a fragile cease-fire deal has brought a measure of relief to Israelis who have spent the last seven weeks agonizing over the fate of the more than 200 people taken from Israel. The releases have left many families separated, with fathers and husbands still in Gaza. The longer it goes on the more international pressure could build on Israel for a permanent truce to prevent further civilian casualties in Gaza.
The mother of a French-Israeli woman who remains in captivity in Gaza said waiting every day to see if her daughter is on a list of hostages set to be freed was like playing Russian roulette. The last sign of life that she had from her daughter was on October 16 when Hamas released a video of her after she had undergone surgery.
An Israeli hospital released images showing Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity reuniting with their families. Hamas on Friday handed over 24 hostages taken from Israel, while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Photo: Schneider Children's Medical Center
As the sun went down on Friday October 6, Israelis began preparing for shabbat. For some, their weekend plans were not particularly restful; this would be the fortieth consecutive Saturday on which thousands would take to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the Netanyahu government.
A second group of hostages returned to Israel after being released by Hamas as part of a temporary cease-fire deal that has paused fighting in the Gaza Strip. The release was delayed for hours because of a dispute over the delivery of more aid to the Gaza Strip. As part of the agreement, Israel freed 39 more Palestinian prisoners, a group also made up of women and minors.
A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defense official said Saturday. The attack Friday on the CMA CGM Symi comes as global shipping increasingly finds itself targeted in the weekslong war that threatens to become a wider regional conflict — even as a truce has halted fighting and Hamas exchanges hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East has sparked concerns about religious discrimination in the U.S., creating new fissures in a divided American electorate that could help shape next year’s presidential election. An equal share of Americans said both Jews and Muslims face discrimination, but a higher number of Democrats and younger voters see prejudice as a “major problem” for Muslims, according to a new poll by Wall Street Journal-NORC. Young voters were a key part of the coalition that Biden, a staunch Israeli ally, built to capture the White House in 2020.