Hamas Releases Fourth Hostage Group, Truce Deal Extended by Two Days

Elon Musk, under fire for allegedly amplifying antisemitic content on X, accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a visit to a town devastated by the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. Musk says he is not antisemitic. He'll also visit with Israeli lawmakers on the trip. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports.