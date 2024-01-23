New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins as Trump and Haley Go Head-to-Head

The Wall Street Journal

New Hampshire voters will head to the polls throughout Tuesday, with one tiny town, Dixville Notch, voting at midnight. Voting elsewhere in the state starts later, with polls starting to close at 7 p.m. and all locations closed by 8 p.m. The Associated Press said it first reported some nighttime results for the 2020 primary at 7:32 p.m. ET, and finished tabulating at 1:14 a.m. The AP declared the winner of the 2016 primaries – when both the Democratic and Republican races were competitive – at 8 p.m.-- with Donald Trump winning the GOP race over a crowded field and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Unlike last week’s [Iowa caucuses](https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/iowa-caucus-2024-republican-primary-d55c152a), where party voters gathered at 1,657 GOP precinct meetings, the New Hampshire primary is unfolding at more than 300 town or city polling places.