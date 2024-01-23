Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,881.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,113.00
    -86.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,471.50
    +13.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.50
    +16.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    -0.91 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,024.50
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.23
    +0.04 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2704
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0440
    +0.0660 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    38,924.77
    -1,838.39 (-4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.16
    -10.55 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins as Trump and Haley Go Head-to-Head

2
WSJ

The Republican presidential primary is under way in New Hampshire as voters choose between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Haley has gained ground on Trump, but he leads most polls in the state by double digits. Photo: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg News

Advertisement