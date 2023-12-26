How to handle tax season after a market rally

Tax season is right around the corner with deadlines to file for certain benefits nearing. With many economic headwinds that could have made investments and tax planning complicated this year, Nora Yousif, RBC Wealth Management Vice President and Financial Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance to let investors know the best way to handle tax season no matter which tax bracket they may be in.

One deadline that Yousif highlights is the last day to take advantage of tax-loss harvesting. "Friday, December 29th, is the last day of the year, that you can tax-loss harvest, which means, you sell stock you made a significant profit on, probably in tech, so you realize those capital gains and offset previous years' capital losses, probably from 2022, to minimize your tax hit this year. Also before rates lower, consider municipal bonds if you're in a higher tax bracket because interest you earn could be both federal and state tax-free, and I'm buying a lot of these for clients right now," Yousif explains.

