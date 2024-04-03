What has happened after the Fed cut rates in a strong economy

The Federal Reserve is trying to walk a tightrope: bring down inflation while not dragging down the overall economy too much. Most members of the Fed expect three rate cuts this year, but the timing is still questionable.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at when the Fed moved to cut rates in the past and what it may reveal about today.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.