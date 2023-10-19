Hard vs. soft landing: Two paths for Treasury yields falling

As Treasury yields move toward five percent for the first time since 2007, 56 percent of investors think bond yields will fall over the next 12 months, according to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey.

