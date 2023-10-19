Advertisement
Hard vs. soft landing: Two paths for Treasury yields falling

Yahoo Finance and Seana Smith

As Treasury yields move toward five percent for the first time since 2007, 56 percent of investors think bond yields will fall over the next 12 months, according to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer discusses the survey's results and breaks down the two paths that could bring down yields — a soft landing or a hard landing. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

