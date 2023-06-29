Harvard Says Court Ruling Doesn't Change Its Values

Harvard University incoming president Claudine Gay says the school will comply with the Supreme Court ruling that effectively bans using race as a factor in admissions. She says the ruling does change how the school will pursue the educational benefits of diversity. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en