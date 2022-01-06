Hasbro announces new CEO

Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd plunged as much as 55% in Hong Kong on Wednesday to a record low, after trading resumed following a nine-month hiatus, even as the bad loan company said its restructuring had paved the way for healthy growth. Huarong, which counts China's finance ministry as its largest shareholder, suffered huge losses and its former chairman was convicted of bribery, leading to a state-backed bailout last year. The price is also the lowest since Huarong's listing in 2015, and represents a nearly 50% discount to the company's net asset value, reflecting investor pessimism.