Hasbro CEO: 'AI is transformative' to new gaming ideas

Hasbro (HAS) is known for its toys, but it is also a gaming company, with a major footprint in the digital games industry.

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference to discuss Hasbro's digital gaming outlook, state of the consumer, and what investors can look forward to in 2024.

Cocks said that investors are "starting to wake up to" the potential of Hasbro's gaming sector. Cocks said, "When I started at Wizards of the Coast back in 2016 that was 15 percent of Hasbro's profitability. It's now over 50 percent of the profitability of the company."

Regarding on how to adopt to AI, Cocks said, "Any creative would admit that AI is transformative to how they think about and how they concept new ideas. So I think it's going to be very exciting."

