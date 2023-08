American City Business Journals

The nearly $70 million factory Deere & Co. plans for its campus in Kernersville represents not only another example of the Triad cashing in on the move to electrification, but a desire to go electric in sectors not often associated with batteries: Heavy construction and agriculture. It’s part of the strategy of the venerable equipment company based in Moline, Illinois, to introduce new power options, including zero-emissions electric and hybrid equipment, by 2026, the company says. Last year, it acquired majority ownership of Kreisel Electric of Austria, a maker of batteries and high-powered level-three charging stations, product categories to be made in Kernersville.