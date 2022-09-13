HBO led Emmy wins, followed by Netflix
Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to recap the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony.
Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to recap the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.
Akero wowed investors Tuesday with midstage test results for a hepatitis treatment, and the biotech stock skyrocketed by triple digits.
Is this the ultimate safe haven?
In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]
Shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. soared 101.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis met a primary and secondary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. NASH is a liver disease. "The magnitude and general consistency of results observed across the Phase 2a BALANCED and Phase 2b HARMONY studies increase the probability of success in Phase 3 and position EFX to potentially be a foundational monotherapy for patients with N
One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.
You might think that investors would love Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) based on its business performance. It's on track to sell $21 billion of its COVID-19 vaccines this year. The company also continues to pick up authorizations and approvals across the world for its new vaccine targeting the coronavirus omicron variant.
Climate change and renewable power are in the news with record temperatures and wildfires in California threatening citizens with rolling blackouts.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance after August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is revealed.
Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.
(Bloomberg) -- US stocks plunged and Treasury yields spiked higher after hotter-than-expected inflation data fueled bets for a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine R
This adage is a terrific way to illustrate that buying quality stocks when demand is low will pay off when demand is up. As Warren Buffet once said, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." "Best-in-breed" companies that have massive moats and pay impressive yields are a great place to start, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are three fantastic examples.
Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.
A Tilray press release last week seems to have caused some dismay among Germany's drug regulators.
In the hit movie The Social Network, which recounts the founding story of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Facebook, a key character tells a young Mark Zuckerberg that his company is headed for a billion-dollar valuation. Let's take a closer look at three stocks with real potential to be trillion-dollar companies by 2030, delivering strong gains for investors along the way (spoiler alert: Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is one of them).
Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 700 points on Tuesday's hot inflation report — the Labor Department's consumer price index, or CPI.
During the six-month period between January and June, the S&P 500 tumbled hard into bear market territory, only to rally higher since. Over the past two decades, there have been a number of market crashes -- from the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s to the pandemic outbreak of 2020, and the financial and housing markets collapse in between -- yet through it all the stock market returns averaged 9.5% a year. In the 10-year period before the global crisis, Royal Caribbean stock returned more than 420% compared to 190% gain by the S&P 500, an amazing run-up during a big bull market.
Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives
Finestone, who announced his departure in a Twitter post, joined the video-game company in April 2021.