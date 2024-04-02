Health insurance stocks hurting on 2025 Medicare Advantage rates

Insurance providers CVS Health (CVS), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Humana (HUM) are seeing stock declines ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Biden administration remained adamant on its stance on Medicare Advantage payment rates, ultimately coming below what insurance companies were demanding.

Yahoo Finance Live explains the finalized Medicare Advantage pay rates' impacts on the greater healthcare sector.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.