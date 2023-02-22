U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.05
    -6.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.09
    -84.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.07
    +14.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.83
    +5.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.92
    -2.44 (-3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.40 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9200
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,828.41
    -672.62 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.55
    -7.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Hedge fund ETFs ‘combine to replicate this overarching’ hedge fund landscape: Expert

Yahoo Finance

ETF Think Tank Director of Research Cinthia Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Federal Reserve's moves and how to invest amid continuing rate hikes.

