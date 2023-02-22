Hedge fund ETFs ‘combine to replicate this overarching’ hedge fund landscape: Expert
ETF Think Tank Director of Research Cinthia Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Federal Reserve's moves and how to invest amid continuing rate hikes.
Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nikola's (NKLA) loss per share and revenues is pegged at 46 cents and $34.12 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.
Intel brings out the hatchet to its dividend.
Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China
Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike. The minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting said most of the officials supported the quarter-point increase because a slower pace “would better allow them to assess the economy’s progress” toward reducing inflation to their 2% target. The increase raised the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest level in 15 years.
Alibaba's (BABA) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to reflect gains from its strengthening cloud business.
When California-based EV-maker Lucid announces Q4 financial results after the bell on Wednesday, the production guidance, and questions of its future ownership structure, may dominate the headlines.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
The companies have been collaborating on lidar, essentially laser-based radar, for the past couple of years, but broader adoption is still slow.
The number of people who are behind on payments is rising at a rate not seen since the Great Recession.
TSMC (TSM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
The drop in Occidental Petroleum stock is prompting speculation that Berkshire Hathaway may be resuming purchases of the oil and gas company
Morningstar says two factors can indicate stocks with safe dividends: economic moats and distance-to-default scores.
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a
The high demand for American Tower's (AMT) assets due to rising carrier network spending is likely to have benefited its Q4 earnings. However, rising interest expenses may have been a deterrent.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $21.88, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas granted interim approval of Sorrento's $75 million debtor-in-possession financing from JMB Capital Partners. The financing will provide Sorrento with immediate liquidity to continue operating its business as usual during its chapter 11 case. A hearing for final financing approval is currently set for March 29, 2023. Related: Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Nosedives After Filing Bankr
The rivalry between Detroit’s two best-known companies is fun to watch, but shareholder returns are better at the company that owns Chrysler.