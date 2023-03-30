U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Here's what CEOs expect for Q2

Nick Rose
·Senior Special Projects Producer

As the first quarter of 2023 comes to a close, we asked 4 CEOs what they expect to see in Q2. The chief executives of WeWork (WE), Trex Co. (TREX), Santander (SAN), and the incoming CEO of Lyft (LYFT), all joined Yahoo Finance to share their outlook for the coming quarter.

Santander U.S. CEO Tim Wennes told Yahoo Finance LIVE, “the consumer is resilient today. We've still seen consumer spending holding up. We've seen continued activity in terms of borrowing, but there's a lot of uncertainty.”

You can find full video interviews below:

'Efficiency is in the air': Incoming Lyft CEO

WeWork: ‘This is our moment,’ CEO says

U.S. housing market: The ‘higher-end consumer is still very active,’ Trex CEO says

Trust, confidence ‘impacted’ by U.S. banking crisis, Santander CEO says

