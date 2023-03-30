Here's what CEOs expect for Q2

As the first quarter of 2023 comes to a close, we asked 4 CEOs what they expect to see in Q2. The chief executives of WeWork ( WE ), Trex Co. ( TREX ), Santander ( SAN ), and the incoming CEO of Lyft ( LYFT ), all joined Yahoo Finance to share their outlook for the coming quarter.

Santander U.S. CEO Tim Wennes told Yahoo Finance LIVE, “the consumer is resilient today. We've still seen consumer spending holding up. We've seen continued activity in terms of borrowing, but there's a lot of uncertainty.”

