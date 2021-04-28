Here's when GE might increase its dividend from a penny
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss GE's turnaround plans.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expects operating income to slip 4.3% this business year following record profit from sales of music, games and other content to people forced to stay at home by COVID-19 lockdown measures. That demand has helped Sony continue its shift from consumer electronics to entertainment content and digital subscription services and game downloads, but as more people in key markets such as the United States get vaccinated against the coronavirus those gains could wane. "We expect software sales in quarter ending June 30 to be below the same period of last fiscal year when lockdowns were widespread," Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said during an online news conference.
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Chem Ltd reported a more than six-fold jump in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday as demand for surgical gloves and consumer electronics driven by the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales of raw materials such as chemicals. The South Korean chemical and battery maker, whose wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution supplies Tesla Inc and General Motors Co, posted operating profit of 1.4 trillion won ($1.26 billion) for the January-March period, versus 206 billion won in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 43% on year to 9.7 trillion won, LG Chem said in a regulatory filing.
Japan’s central bank maintained its massive stimulus on Tuesday and projected inflation missing its 2% target for years to come.
June Comex gold is currently trading inside a pair of 50% levels at $1781.00 and $1760.80.
A proposed multi-billion pound British class action against Google, which alleges the Internet giant secretly tracked millions of iPhone users, is not viable and should not be allowed to proceed, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday. Antony White, a lawyer for Google, told the first day of a two-day hearing that the maiden, U.S.-style data protection lawsuit could only seek redress under English laws if any data breach had led to claimants suffering damage. "It is not my case that loss of personal data may not have serious consequences, but it may not always do so in a way that attracts compensation," he said, adding that any uniform award would also fail to take into account differing phone usage.
Palladium prices hit a record on Tuesday, spurred by persistent supply worries, while gold held a narrow range as investors awaited policy signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week. "What we're seeing here in palladium is a market that's in a deeper deficit than many had expected earlier in the year... That's going to continue to fuel higher prices in the near term," said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali. Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,778.32 per ounce with investors focusing on the Fed's meeting.
(Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has run almost all the way through $23 billion allocated to buy back SoftBank Group Corp. shares, raising concerns that his stock’s bull run will end without rapid intervention.The Tokyo-based company purchased more than $20 billion worth of its own shares over the past year through March, according to SoftBank filings, an unprecedented effort that more than doubled the value of the stock. Now, with only about 10% of the committed capital left, the program may run out as soon as next month, Bloomberg’s calculations show.Already, there are signs the buybacks are losing their power to lift SoftBank’s stock. Shares declined 5.7% in March, their worst monthly performance since the pandemic low a year earlier. They fell even as more money was spent on re-purchases, the overall markets advanced, and SoftBank’s profit for the March quarter is expected to hit a record.“Buybacks are coming to an end,” said Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies. “When that upward pressure on the stock price ends, the short bets may come out.”Son hasn’t said whether he will allocate more capital for buybacks, after announcing four overlapping installments last year for a total of 2.5 trillion yen or roughly $23 billion. It’s possible he would make a new commitment when SoftBank reports earnings results on May 12.A SoftBank spokesperson said in an email the stock price reflects not just buybacks but also shareholder appreciation of the progress being made in the investment business, declining to comment on plans for further buybacks.SoftBank shares slipped 1.5%, while Japanese stock indexes rose.After shares plunged in March 2020 with the coronavirus outbreak, Son unveiled plans to sell off assets to reduce debt and fund buybacks. He also announced a deal to sell chip designer Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. for $40 billion. SoftBank’s stock touched a two-decade high before falling last month.It’s difficult to predict exactly when the buyback money will run out, but SoftBank’s history of purchases offers clues. The company spent on average 200 billion yen a month over the past half a year and 253 billion yen in March alone, its biggest monthly outlay this year. It had just shy of 258 billion yen left in the final buyback tranche as of the end of March.“It’s amazing how much they bought back over the past few months even though the shares are at a record high,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo. “There hasn’t been a deceleration and that lends credence to the idea that the company will buy back more shares when the allocation is done.”SoftBank has also shown a willingness to make big interventions to bolster the stock against bad news and to build momentum on positive events, at times accounting for as much as 19% of trading volume. It spent over 50 billion yen in a single trading session on Dec. 10. The buybacks sent the shares 11% higher and came a day after Bloomberg broke news about Son debating a new strategy to take his SoftBank private, sparking a rally.The company also spent more than 130 billion yen over 5 business days in mid-April last year, its single biggest week of trading, after forecasting a record annual loss as the value of its startups cratered amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the booming equity markets helped turn the losses into a record profit in the Vision Fund business in early February, SoftBank bought more than 34 billion yen of stock over two days after the results announcement.Overall, SoftBank’s purchases have been effective. For every $1 billion spent on buybacks, the company’s market value increased by more than $6 billion -- until March. That month, the company spent over $2.3 billion only to see its market capitalization slide by almost $11 billion.The coming earnings announcement could offer another opportunity to bolster the share price. SoftBank is likely to report a full-year net income that’s the highest ever for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Vision Fund profit, supercharged by the successful initial public offering of Coupang Inc., may reach an unprecedented $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said.SoftBank Vision Fund Profit Said to Near $30 Billion on CoupangWhile the profits are largely paper gains on investments, Son has plenty of cash to keep buying back stock. He paid for the original program by offloading about $16 billion of Alibaba stock, an even larger chunk of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. and some shares of SoftBank Corp., his Japanese telecommunications unit. He then went even further, announcing the sale of Arm, slashing the stake in SoftBank Corp. by about a third and selling a controlling shareholding in phone-distribution company Brightstar Corp. The Japanese conglomerate had 4.45 trillion yen in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31.Son, who has long railed against the gap between SoftBank’s capitalization and the value of its assets, has flirted with the idea of taking his company private as recently as last March. The buybacks may be part of a multi-year strategy of reducing outstanding shares until the founder has a big enough stake so that he can squeeze out the remaining investors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in December. The proportion of treasury stock held by the company rose from just over 1% to almost 17% in the year since the re-purchases began last March. Combined with his personal stake, Son now controls about 40% of the outstanding shares.SoftBank Is Said to Discuss ‘Slow-Burn’ Buyout to Go Private (2)SoftBank’s stock has climbed more than 160% since the company started buying back shares, but gains have slowed in recent months as the corporate discount shrank. The gap has narrowed from 74% in March 2020 to about 30% without taking capital gains into the account, Jefferies’ Goyal estimates. Boodry at Redex Research sees the discount at about 40% now.The stock will face further headwinds if the sale of Arm to Nvidia falls through, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. Chinese technology companies including Huawei Technologies Co. are lobbying their government against the transaction, while a regulator in the U.K., where Arm is based, said it plans to intervene “on national security grounds.” At the same time, Arm is mired in a legal battle for control of its China unit with the chief executive, who was fired by SoftBank but has refused to leave.“Unless there is a catalyst to expand its net asset value, it is probable that we will see the discount widening out again,” Tang said. “It still is a conglomerate with a lot of unlisted investments in its portfolio.”(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.
(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s market watchdog proposed easing landmark restrictions on investment research for small companies and fixed income markets in its first efforts to rewrite these rules since the U.K. left the European Union.The Financial Conduct Authority said analysts’ work on firms with a market value less than 200 million pounds ($278 million) would be exempt from unbundling rules, which were introduced by the EU’s MiFID II reforms to force investors to pay for research separately from trading.Research on fixed-income, currency and commodities would also be free from the restrictions under the FCA plan. Firms have complained that the curbs imposed extra compliance costs without much benefit, the regulator said on Wednesday.The revisions apply to one of the most controversial parts of the MiFID II overhaul of securities regulations. The U.K. was a strong backer of unbundling when the law was originally written before Britain, home to a huge cluster of asset-management firms affected by the rules, voted for Brexit.While the rules have led to lower fees for many investors, the FCA said on Wednesday the higher cost involved in trading shares of smaller public companies “partly reflects the lower amount of information publicly available.” Allowing research on small firms to be packaged in with trading fees could stoke interest among big investors, with limited effects on competition among stockbrokers, the regulator said.About 79% of public companies with a market value under 250 million pounds have either no research available or are covered by just one analyst, “levels of coverage which may be insufficient to provide a fully informed view for investors,” the FCA said.The FCA proposal comes after the EU last year eased the requirements on equity research for firms valued at less than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).The consultation launched on Wednesday is part of the U.K.’s broader review of capital markets, which will consider market structure, trading rules for shares, bonds and derivatives, the cost of market data and commodity derivatives trading, the FCA said.(Updates with fixed income plans in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Some of the companies and governments in the developing world hardest hit by pandemic shutdowns are racing back to debt markets in the U.S. and Europe, seizing on surging demand that has driven junk-bond yields to record lows.Among them is Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS, the discount Turkish airline that racked up larger-than-expected losses as the number of passengers fell by more than half last year. On Tuesday, the carrier kicked off a $300 million junk-bond sale to help refinance bank loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.A Colombian airline bankrupted by the travel industry’s collapse may follow suit. And Kenya, which the International Monetary Fund considers at high risk of lapsing into financial distress, is planning to borrow $12.4 billion abroad through next June.The flood of debt issuance marks a major shift from last year, when many borrowers in the developing world were left on the sidelines as others raised cash to ride out the economic slowdown. That’s largely changed with investors willing to take on more risk as growth rebounds in the U.S. and Europe, rising commodity prices helps exporters and the vaccine rolls out steadily -- if unevenly -- around the globe.“Some of the higher-risk borrowers that had to pull back deals in third and fourth quarters are returning and are able to execute deals,” said Alexei Remizov, head of Latin American debt capital markets at HSBC Holdings Plc.Emerging-market debt issuers with below investment-grade ratings have borrowed about $81.2 billion in the U.S. and European markets this year through Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s close to a record $88.7 billion raised in the same period in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Nothing tells me we are cooling off at this point,” Remizov said. “Borrowers realize these windows typically don’t last for too long.”Related story: Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for ReturnsMore are likely to join in as borrowing costs continue to fall. Yields on U.S. junk bonds rated CCC, the riskiest tier, fell to 5.88% on Monday, the lowest ever. That narrowed the gap between those yields and benchmark debt -- a key measure of the perceived risk -- to less than 5 percentage points, a level not seen since before the 2008 credit crisis.The debt build-up may increase the risk for some borrowers since the bonds will need to be repaid in euros or dollars, which would be burdensome if their currencies or foreign earnings drop. But Atsi Sheth, global head of emerging-markets credit research at Moody’s Investors Service, said it depends heavily on the particular issuers and whether they’re refinancing or piling on more debt.“Sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic will likely see a slower recovery and some sovereigns and companies reliant on these sectors might have to take on more debt to address their pandemic-related issues,” said Sheth. “That’s a risk for investors.”Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and HSBC are among top bond underwriters expecting more governments -- including those in Sub-Saharan Africa -- and companies to borrow in the U.S. and Europe.“There are good opportunities for investment-grade issuers to bring new deals, but the bias remains toward high-yield credit,” said Jake Gearhart, head of emerging-market syndicate and Latin American debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank.In March, Ghana sold Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond as part of a $3 billion Eurobond deal, highlighting how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been able to issue debt that doesn’t repay anything until maturity.This month, an arm of Central American conglomerate Corporacion Multi Inversiones, owner of Pollo Campero restaurants, tapped the international debt market for the first time with the sale of $700 million of bonds. The securities went on to gain in secondary trading.Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA may look abroad for financing, too. It’s seeking $1.8 billion to repay debt and provide new financing after the travel collapse drove it into bankruptcy.“The bulk of the Middle East issuance is still to come and we will probably see plenty more issuance from African sovereigns,” said London-based Karim Movaghar, head of debt capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America. “Even though governments’ budget deficits may not be as extreme as last year, there are still going to be significant gaps to plug with debt.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.
Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.
The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.
Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.
‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’
Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.
One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.