Here's why bitcoin is so volatile: trader

As the world reopens and traders flock to the beaches, investing during the illiquid summer months is already proving to be a challenge with the uptick in volatility in various sectors and asset classes. Keith Bliss, president of Capital2Market, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to help navigate this unique market environment for cryptocurrency.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks Dynavax, Novavax, and Vaxart Are Sinking Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock was down 6.3% as of 11:26 a.m. EDT, while shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) were falling 7.8% and 10.6%, respectively. The declines for the biotech stocks appear to merely be run-of-the-mill volatility on a day when the overall stock market was down. Sales of its Heplisav-B hepatitis B vaccine were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 10 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best steel stocks to buy amid upcoming infrastructure, construction boom. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom. Steel prices are soaring amid a rising demand as […]

  • Oracle Q4 EPS Tops Estimates, Yet Stock Falls 5%

    Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, following the earnings release, shares of the cloud database company plummeted 4.8% in Tuesday’s extended trading session. Oracle reported quarterly revenues of $11.23 billion, a growth of 8% from the prior year. Also, it surpassed the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. The company’s increase in revenues can be attributed primarily to the growth witnessed in its cloud services and licen

  • First Look: Solid Power, a Ford-Backed QuantumScape Rival, Will Go Public via SPAC

    Many investors have been overwhelmed by the number of SPAC deals in the electric-vehicle space over the last year, and some have soured on the space now that a couple of last year's darlings have turned out to be, well, less than they seemed. Colorado-based Solid Power, founded in 2012, is one of several companies working to develop so-called solid-state batteries, which omit the liquid electrolyte used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles today.

  • When Will Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) Become Profitable?

    Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Why a crash in meme stocks AMC and GameStop looks more likely now

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING Could insider sales of meme stocks signal a coming crash in their share price? The empirical research suggests the answer is yes. The substantial stock sales by directors of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) didn’t surprise most rational investors.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Tuesday -- Though Maybe It Shouldn't Have

    As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nikola shares were down 7.6%. There are two pieces of news today that are related to the use of hydrogen in transportation, which Nikola is counting on for its long-term success. First, in what could be potentially considered direct competition for Nikola, the Jaguar Land Rover automotive brand announced it is developing a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on its new Land Rover Defender sport utility vehicle.

  • Exxon Stock Could Rise 40%, With Big Dividend Growth

    Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate says the oil company is likely to raise its dividend by the fourth quarter, capping a turnaround for the stock.

  • It’s time to be smart like Soros in the ‘blow-off’ stage of the bull market in stocks

    Who is buying stocks and cryptos from me when I’ve trimmed and sold for the past month or so? Sure, there are banks and institutions and hedge funds and family offices investing and trading, just as always.

  • Hertz Stock Is Rallying as Its Exit From Bankruptcy Nears. Here’s Why.

    (HTZGQ) shares have been rallying amid investor enthusiasm for the rental-car company ahead of its planned emergence from bankruptcy on June 30. Investors appear to be attracted to Hertz because of strong rental-car pricing, a discounted valuation relative to rival (CAR) (ticker: CAR), and expectations that the company will have greater financial and operational flexibility once it exits bankruptcy. Hertz shares (HTZGQ) rose 23 cents, or 3%, to $7.91 on Tuesday after hitting a new 52-week high of $8.89.

  • Is a Market Crash Near? 2 Stocks to Buy if It Happens

    Market crashes are unavoidable. That's true for even the best stock pickers and the brightest asset managers. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has dropped 10% on 54 different occasions -- that's once every 1.

  • Theranos: A Fallen Unicorn

    The saga of Theranos, a unicorn biotech startup, and its enigmatic CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, from the rise to the fall and its aftermath.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures struggle for direction before Fed decision

    Stock futures traded mixed Wednesday morning as investors looked ahead to a key monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • DraftKings slammed by Hindenburg Research

    Hindenburg Research has chosen DraftKings as its next target.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested This Year In AMC Stock Is Worth Now

    AMC stock soared in early 2021 amid a “short squeeze." Here's what a $10,000 investment into the stock at the beginning of the year is worth now.

  • MacKenzie Scott reveals another $2.74 billion in charitable giving

    Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated a total of $8.5 billion since July 2020.

  • Why Nio Stock is Trading Higher?

    The Chinese Electric Vehicle manufacturer Nio Inc. (NIO) has witnessed steady gains in its stock price over the past month. The stock is up around 37% and closed 2% higher on June 14 at $46.55. The Good News? Nio has had a series of good news coming its way, with the latest being that construction of its second factory has begun, and the plant is expected to start manufacturing in the third quarter of 2022. The news was confirmed by CEO William Li at a recent event in China. (See Nio stock analy

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of edge-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were hit hard on Tuesday, giving up sharp gains from yesterday. The stock was likely down primarily because of a broader-market sell-off of tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like Fastly. Fastly stock was down 5.5% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT.

  • 3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors might want an inflation hedge, and these three companies have additional reasons to own them.