MarketWatch

President Joe Biden has been touting his proposed tax hikes on the rich by saying they need to start “paying their fair share.” The president wants to fund his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan by increasing taxes for wealthy households several ways, such as raising the top income tax bracket to 39.6% from the current 37% rate, a return to the top rate before Trump-era tax cuts. If the American Families Plan became law, the tax bite would be even harder on Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.