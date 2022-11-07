U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Hershey stock edges higher on sweet Evercore ISI analyst note

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a new note from Evercore ISI reiterating an Outperform rating on Hershey stock.

  • Hershey Stock Investors Get Another Sweet Earnings Report

    The confectionary giant's Q3 report was a Halloween-week treat for its stock investors, who got another full-year guidance increase.

  • SolarWinds says it's facing SEC 'enforcement action' over 2020 hack

    The long hangover from a 2020 state-sponsored compromise still isn't over for SolarWinds, as the software giant targeted by Russian government hackers has to pony up $26 million to shareholders and face possible enforcement action from the federal government. In a recent 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SolarWinds said it reached an agreement with shareholders, who sued the company alleging they were misled about the 2020 hack. Investors accused the software house, which makes network management tools used by corporations and government departments, of misrepresenting its security and failing to adequately monitor cybersecurity risks.

  • Viatris (VTRS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Viatris (VTRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.88% and 1.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Generac's Stock Plummeted 34.9% in October

    Investors in Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a leading manufacturer of generators and other power products, didn't have to wait until Halloween to get scared off last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Generac plunged 34.9% in October. With a former customer, Pink Energy, ending its relationship with Generac and filing for bankruptcy, the company foresees a less auspicious 2022 than it had previously expected.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • What's in the Cards for Plug Power (PLUG) in Q3 Earnings?

    Acquired assets and expanding customer base are expected to have driven Plug Power's (PLUG) Q3 earnings, partly offset by cost inflation.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Carvana Stock?

    Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard,  dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.

  • Is This the Week AMC Finally Bounces Back?

    A big movie and a potentially even bigger earnings report could breathe new life into AMC Entertainment stock.

  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 51.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ballard Reports Q3 2022 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 0.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Coterra Energy Inc.'s ( NYSE:CTRA ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.68 on...

  • Is This Your Last Chance to Buy Roku Under $50?

    Just when you think that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is ready for a primetime comeback it finds a way to stumble like a midseason cancelation. With shares closing out the challenging week below $50, Roku has plummeted nearly 90% from the all-time highs it hit last summer. Roku isn't perfect, obviously, but could the recent sell-off be overdone?

  • Why You Should Buy Qualcomm Stock Despite 3 Major Challenges

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) just released numbers for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 (which ended September 25). Three key challenges currently hamper Qualcomm. When Qualcomm publishes this document, it offers investors some geographical context for its growth.

  • Facebook parent Meta reportedly planning large-scale layoffs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • 14 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The Federal Reserve in the United States recently released a policy statement in which it hiked […]

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Down 79.9%, This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.

  • 3 Top Buys for November

    Three that I think are top buys in November are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Despite Twilio's stock falling 84% this year, its business hasn't skipped a beat. In the third quarter, Twilio's organic revenue (which excludes revenue from acquisitions made in the past 12 months) rose 32% YOY (year over year).