Hershey stock edges higher on sweet Evercore ISI analyst note
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a new note from Evercore ISI reiterating an Outperform rating on Hershey stock.
The confectionary giant's Q3 report was a Halloween-week treat for its stock investors, who got another full-year guidance increase.
The long hangover from a 2020 state-sponsored compromise still isn't over for SolarWinds, as the software giant targeted by Russian government hackers has to pony up $26 million to shareholders and face possible enforcement action from the federal government. In a recent 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SolarWinds said it reached an agreement with shareholders, who sued the company alleging they were misled about the 2020 hack. Investors accused the software house, which makes network management tools used by corporations and government departments, of misrepresenting its security and failing to adequately monitor cybersecurity risks.
Viatris (VTRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.88% and 1.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Investors in Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a leading manufacturer of generators and other power products, didn't have to wait until Halloween to get scared off last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Generac plunged 34.9% in October. With a former customer, Pink Energy, ending its relationship with Generac and filing for bankruptcy, the company foresees a less auspicious 2022 than it had previously expected.
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely
Acquired assets and expanding customer base are expected to have driven Plug Power's (PLUG) Q3 earnings, partly offset by cost inflation.
Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard, dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.
A big movie and a potentially even bigger earnings report could breathe new life into AMC Entertainment stock.
Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 51.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 0.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Coterra Energy Inc.'s ( NYSE:CTRA ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.68 on...
Just when you think that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is ready for a primetime comeback it finds a way to stumble like a midseason cancelation. With shares closing out the challenging week below $50, Roku has plummeted nearly 90% from the all-time highs it hit last summer. Roku isn't perfect, obviously, but could the recent sell-off be overdone?
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) just released numbers for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 (which ended September 25). Three key challenges currently hamper Qualcomm. When Qualcomm publishes this document, it offers investors some geographical context for its growth.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.
Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.
Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.
Three that I think are top buys in November are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Despite Twilio's stock falling 84% this year, its business hasn't skipped a beat. In the third quarter, Twilio's organic revenue (which excludes revenue from acquisitions made in the past 12 months) rose 32% YOY (year over year).