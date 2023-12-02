High-yield savings accounts: Why now is a good time to get one

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the Fed is "prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so." For many investors, that confirms that interest rates are likely going to be higher for longer. For those who are not necessarily looking to grow their money, but maybe save their money and get a little extra cash on the side, a high-yield savings account may be a good option.

As Nerdwallet Personal Finance Writer Elizabeth Ayoola explains, these accounts are "an attractive vehicle for Americans to put money in. It isn't a way to invest, but it is a way to save money and still get interest on your dollars."

But what happens if the Fed starts cutting rates? What should you look for when opening an account? Watch the video above to hear what Ayoola has to say.

AKIKO FUJITA: Well, with positive CPI data and dovish Fed speak this week, investors are optimistic that the Fed will hold rates at the meeting later this month. While rates remain high for the foreseeable future, question is, what's the upside? Well, now may be a good time to open a high-yield savings account and benefit from higher than nominal interest rates on your money before rates come back down.

For more on this, let's bring in Elizabeth Ayoola, NerdWallet personal finance writer. Elizabeth, it's good to talk to you today. I will say I personally have been looking through some of these high-yield savings accounts because it sort of feels like a pretty steady return at a time of so much uncertainty. How much interest have you seen? I mean, how much shifting have you seen in terms of Americans increasingly looking to this as an option to get some return?

ELIZABETH AYOOLA: Over the past couple of years, we have seen high-yield savings account interest rates go up significantly. So back in 2022, rates were below 1%, and now they're above 5%. So I think they're an attractive vehicle for Americans to put money in. It isn't a way to invest, but it is a way to save money and still get interest on your dollars.

AKIKO FUJITA: So above 5% on some cases. But there is a question about what happens if in fact, as some expect, the Fed starts to cut maybe later on next year. How do you think our viewers should be looking at the trajectory of those rates?

ELIZABETH AYOOLA: Well if the Fed does decide to cut rates any time next year, that may be a bummer for some people in the sense that they're not going to get as much interest on their money. However, what people should remember is that high-yield savings accounts are pretty low risk in the sense that nothing is going to happen to your principal, nothing's going to happen to the money that you initially save in the account. The only thing that will change is that interest rates that you're getting on your money will potentially go down.

However, the upside is that if you have your money sitting idly in a checking account or even in a traditional savings account, your money is not going to accrue as much interest or isn't getting interest at all. And considering the state of inflation, your money actually may be losing value. So all I'm saying is leaving your money in a high-yield savings account even if the Fed does decide to cut rates, it's still a better bet than leaving it in a checking account.

AKIKO FUJITA: Yeah, there is no downside is really the bottom line there. There's so many, so many accounts to go through. And certainly, we have seen a lot of these companies kind of step up the outreach, so to speak, to get people to sign up for high-yield savings. How do you think viewers should be looking at this? I mean, how do you know what's a better deal versus if it's just-- you've got two accounts that are at 5%. How do you think they should be looking at what is the best scenario for that person?

ELIZABETH AYOOLA: Yeah. So I'm not a financial advisor and I'm not in the position to give advice. But what I can say is that consumers should definitely be looking at any strings that are attached to each of the accounts. So you might go and see a dangling fruit of, let's say, a near 6% high-yield savings account.

But you should look at things like, you know, how much money do they want you to put in before you can access that amount of interest rate? Also, how good is their customer service? How accessible are ATMs? And are there any hidden fees that come with the account? So these are all things that you also want to look at aside from the interest rate.

AKIKO FUJITA: OK. Certainly some good takeaways there. Elizabeth Ayoola, NerdWallet personal finance writer, good to talk to you today. Appreciate the time.

ELIZABETH AYOOLA: Thank you.