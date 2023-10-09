Higher for longer rates will cause 'drag on GDP' for longer: Economist

Markets continue to digest the Federal Reserve's "higher for longer" interest rate policy as the Fed continues in its attempts to reach its 2% inflation goal. In a recent note, Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius warns this new regime will cause GDP growth to slow, expecting half a percentage point hit on growth over the next year.

Yahoo Finance hosts Seana Smith and Bradley Smith break down comments from Hatzius and David Kostin, Goldman Sachs' U.S. Chief Equity Strategist.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.