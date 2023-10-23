Higher rates adding pressure to justify Big Tech valuations

Future Fed interest rate hikes are seemingly still on the table for regulators, which investors are keeping a close watch on. What other risk factors should investors consider, especially in Big Tech? FS Investments Chief Market Strategist Troy Gayeski joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in.

Gayeski notes that elevated rates put more burden on companies to validate high valuations through earnings, stating the real question is “whether the [multiple] is justified." Gayeski does appear hopeful about lending opportunities: "This is a great time to be a private lender."

