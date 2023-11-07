Higher rates can mean more steadiness: IG North America CEO

Yahoo Finance's Invest conference kicks off with IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan joining Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith to discuss the opportunities that the Fed's higher for longer interest rates could mean for markets and investors.

"I don't think necessarily think we'll see rates go much higher, but on the other hand being higher for longer can also mean steadiness," Kinahan tells Yahoo Finance. "And actually at the end of the day, I think that's what you're seeing in this rally we've seen the last week and a half or so is the market is happy that for a while perhaps you can invest with a little more confidence.

On earnings, Kinahan anticipates retailers could be in store for a "tougher slog in the future," while expressing optimism for the financial sector.

IG is the parent company of tastytrade, the sponsor of the Yahoo Finance Invest conference.

