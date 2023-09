Reuters

(Reuters) -A "soft landing" for the U.S. economy is more likely than not, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday, but there is also a 40% chance that the Fed will need to raise interest rates "meaningfully" to beat inflation. Under the more likely scenario -- Kashkari pegged the probability at about 60% -- the Fed "potentially" raises rates one more quarter of a percentage point and then holds borrowing costs steady "long enough to bring inflation back to target in a reasonable period of time," he said in an essay published on the regional Fed bank's website. Inflation by the Fed's preferred measure has dropped from 7% last summer to 3.3% this past July, and U.S. unemployment has only ticked up a bit, reaching 3.8% at last read.