U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.32
    -30.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,783.47
    -205.37 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,960.81
    -178.95 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.65
    -9.81 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.15
    +2.08 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.00
    +8.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0330
    -0.0120 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5020
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,619.70
    -549.86 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.98
    -12.41 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.68
    -19.24 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Hilton beats on earnings

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HLT

A breakdown of Hilton earnings from Q4 2021.

Recommended Stories