Holiday season won’t have ‘much of an impact’ on margins

Video Transcript

BRAD SMITH: What does that kind of brew for some of the margin anticipations for the largest retailers that are expecting customers to either drive this massive surge of site traffic, or even the doorbusters that are out there, still going into brick and mortar?

TOM MCGEE: You know, I think, you know, the iconic holiday shopping days, you know, Black Friday, Super Saturday, et cetera, they're still important, they're symbolic, but they're really not as meaningful to the whole holiday season, which is one of those doorbuster type of things that you're talking about. You're really seeing retailers be cognizant of pricing and promotions throughout the entire holiday season.

I'll give you one tidbit. I mean, if you looked at our survey and when we asked consumers, when are they planning to start holiday shopping, one out of four of them have already started. I mean, they started in August because of this-- you know, this focus upon, I better start early. I'm going to-- if I see a good deal, I'm going to take advantage of it. If you look at 3.8% growth, that's fairly consistent with what the growth has been over the course of the last number of months, and so I don't think the holiday season in and of itself is going to have much of an impact on margins one way or the other.

SEANA SMITH: Tom, what do you think that-- in terms of the spending plans that you're hearing from consumers from your survey, just what that tells us about what we could expect from consumers next year, because I think the fact that we've seen this massive surge in yields, the fact that there is this looming risk of recession, we have seen consumers pull back in some areas of discretionary spending. I guess the question I'm trying to get at here is whether or not you see this trend, the fact that the consumer has been so resilient, sticking and staying true as we look ahead to 2024.

- Well, it's been-- you know, it has been a difficult environment to make a prognosis in because of what you just said, which is in the face of inflation, in the place of higher interest rates, the consumer has been extremely resilient and continue to spend, albeit at lesser levels than they did in 2022. My expectation is that the consumer will probably continue to be very resilient into 2024 as long as employment stays at its current levels.

You know, retail sales and retail sales growth are very intertwined with consumer confidence, and consumers tend to be confident if they're confident in their job status. And so if you're going to continue to have employment levels or unemployment rates at historic lows, then I think retail sales will continue to be strong in 2024.

SEANA SMITH: That's a good point. We've also seen wages continue to rise. All right, Tom McGee, always great to get your perspective. CEO of ICSC. Thanks so much.