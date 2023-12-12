Holiday shoppers be aware: How to protect yourself from scam targeting gift cards

Reuters

Pfizer announced the acquisition in March as it braced for a steep fall in sales of its COVID-related products. After the deal closes, Pfizer said it would create a separate cancer drugs operation and split the rest of its commercial business into two divisions, one focused on the United States and the other on the rest of the world. Chief Commercial Officer Angela Hwang would step down, Pfizer said, and Chief Business Innovation Officer Aamir Malik would become the commercial chief for its U.S. unit, while Alexandre de Germay will become commercial chief for the international unit.