Holiday shoppers be aware: How to protect yourself from scam targeting gift cards
Authorities are warning shoppers of a new scam targeting gift cards. Here is what to look for and some ways to protect yourself.
Authorities are warning shoppers of a new scam targeting gift cards. Here is what to look for and some ways to protect yourself.
Two first-rate chip stocks offer an assortment of long-term growth catalysts, while another high-flying semiconductor stock could struggle to meet Wall Street's lofty expectations.
Pfizer announced the acquisition in March as it braced for a steep fall in sales of its COVID-related products. After the deal closes, Pfizer said it would create a separate cancer drugs operation and split the rest of its commercial business into two divisions, one focused on the United States and the other on the rest of the world. Chief Commercial Officer Angela Hwang would step down, Pfizer said, and Chief Business Innovation Officer Aamir Malik would become the commercial chief for its U.S. unit, while Alexandre de Germay will become commercial chief for the international unit.
An ominous forecast awaits investors.
Learn from history.
The onset of a new bull market and the rapid adoption of AI will drive these two household names higher.
Ark Invest is betting big on this fintech growth stock.
The central bank's series of interest rate hikes may be drawing to an end. Here are steps to take with your money now.
These stocks have missed out on the 2023 rally, but they could climb at any moment.
U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November while underlying inflation pushed higher, offering more evidence that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year. The consumer price index edged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through November, the CPI increased 3.1% after rising 3.2% in October.
Bill Gates, the seventh richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $464.5 million he earns annually from his portfolio. Gates’s investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust's most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is generate
Driven by the enthusiasm for all things AI, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the broader markets this year, with the SOX (the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index) – the sector’s barometer for overall performance – up by 49% year-to-date. The gains have come against a difficult backdrop and an inventory correction that has continued to play out on the device side. Yet, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore believes that as the inventory correction runs its course over the coming months, the f
These five stocks make up about 25% of my portfolio and are high-conviction investments.
The latest trading day saw Verizon Communications (VZ) settling at $37.67, representing a -1.52% change from its previous close.
The Ark Invest founder sees potential in these three under-the-radar stocks.
This data analytics stock has nearly tripled in 2023, and it may be time to take some gains.
Long before cryptocurrency and Sam Bankman-Fried, the biggest name in corporate fraud was Bernie Madoff. Fifteen years after the FBI arrested Madoff on Dec. 11, 2008 for running a massive Ponzi scheme — and two years after his death in a federal prison — lawyers are still sifting through the fallout of his nearly $65 billion fraud. More than $14.6 billion has been recovered for Madoff's victims so far by Irving Picard, the court-appointed trustee overseeing the liquidation of Madoff's firm, and his legal team.
Want to own the top S&P 500 stock of 2024? It's not going to be Nvidia again — and it won't even be in the top 10, analysts say.
Tesla vehicle insurance registrations in China declined more than 10% sequentially last week as the company looks to at least match its prior best-ever quarterly deliveries as it targets a record-setting year.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Monster rallies in the S&P 500 have historically preceded the onset of a recession, Briley Wealth said in a note.