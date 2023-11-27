Holiday shopping: Why it's important to know your prices

If there's one thing consumers need to know this holiday shopping season, it's the original prices of what they are buying. Discounts this year are varying widely from retailer to retailer, so in some cases, they shoppers may not be getting as big of a discount as they got last year.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss some of these record numbers and how certain retailers are capitalizing on very active consumers this holiday season.

