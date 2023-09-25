Hollywood strikes: WGA, studios reach tentative deal

A tentative deal has been reached between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios, including Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). Picket lines have been put on pause as writers await a vote on the deal's conditions, which may include or guarantee residual payments tied to streaming data and creative control amid the growing popularity of AI.

Bloomberg Intelligence Media Analyst Geetha Ranganathan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impact this tentative deal could have on streamers and TV networks. Ranganathan outlines how studios fared during this year's writers' strike, stating TV networks and talk show productions took "the real hit." Ranganathan notes the potential end to the strike has "major positive implications for the ecosystem at large," with studios now able to see an end in sight and carry over "momentum" into their talks with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG)

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.