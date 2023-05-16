U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.06
    -8.22 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,221.09
    -127.51 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,351.52
    -13.69 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.55
    +20.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.21
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.20
    -9.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5430
    +0.0350 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2524
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0920
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,088.48
    -293.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.28
    +0.79 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,768.66
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,842.99
    +216.65 (+0.73%)
     

Home Depot warns on sales figures amid revenue miss

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live Show to discuss Home Depot's Q1 earnings amid a softening sales growth due to extreme weather and lumber deflation.