Home Depot warns on sales figures amid revenue miss
Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live Show to discuss Home Depot's Q1 earnings amid a softening sales growth due to extreme weather and lumber deflation.
Taylor Swift's father told Boaz Weinstein the singer invests in a particular type of mutual fund, the hedge fund manager tweeted after a concert.
The Mormon Church's $100 billion investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019 when a former employee filed a whistleblower complaint.
Anheuser-Busch InBev needs to take a hard look at itself and decide what company it wants to be, writes Nick Puleo.
The Oracle of Omaha has made it clear that he is still cautious about holding many bank stocks.
Home Depot reported its fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings results Tuesday before market open as consumer spending on home improvement softens compared to the pandemic boom.
(Bloomberg) -- At least seven large companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in less than 48 hours, a breakneck pace of restructurings that included once-hot digital-broadcaster Vice Media LLC and KKR & Co.-backed Envision Healthcare Corp. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Set for Runoff as Erdogan Falls Just Short of VictoryS&P ETF Barely Budges on Yellen’s Late-Day Notice: Markets WrapMicrosoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal
You’ve probably heard the old market adage to “Sell in May and go away.” Instead, how about using this time to start considering dividend-paying ETFs? There’s no time like the present to start building a dividend portfolio that can set you up with years of passive income. Here are two big dividend ETFs that both yield over 11% that you can consider using to jumpstart your dividend portfolio. Even better, while some high-yield ETFs lure investors in with eye-popping yields but then end up providi
Delaware’s Supreme Court on Monday overturned a judge’s ruling upholding a decision by state officials to prohibit electric vehicle maker Tesla from selling its cars directly to customers. In a ruling last year, a Superior Court judge determined that Delaware's Motor Vehicle Franchising Practices Act prohibited Tesla, as a manufacturer, from selling its electric cars directly to customers in Delaware. The Supreme Court reversed that decision and sent the case back to Superior Court, noting that the franchise act was enacted to address the disparity in bargaining power that permitted automobile manufacturers to exert economic pressure over their franchises.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 7.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin gifted Alphabet Inc. shares worth roughly $600 million on Thursday during a week that saw his wealth grow by the most in over two years.Most Read from BloombergMichael Burry Doubles Alibaba Stake in Big Bet on China TechA 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan MergersTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Set for Runoff as Erdogan Falls Just Short of VictoryChicago’s Empty Office Towers Threaten I
Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Here are the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and Buffett’s top bets.
Missed owning shares of S&P 500 companies that posted massive profit growth in the first quarter? Fear not: Analysts think some of them will do it again in this quarter.
People with units of the pipeline operator will be fully taxed on the entire cash-and-stock deal, so much of their gains will go to Uncle Sam.
I am 66 years old, still working and with very good health insurance. My company does not have a 401(k). I do have an individual retirement account (IRA) with approximately $120,000 invested. I contribute $272 per month, yet my program … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Getting Fleeced?' I'm 66, Contributing $272 Per Month to an IRA and Paying $136 Monthly in Fees. That's 50% of My Contribution appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you're going to the bank for a loan, you might think it would be easier as a millionaire. However, when it comes to high-net-worth lending, more money can mean more problems if the individual doesn't have conventional income or … Continue reading → The post How Does High-Net-Worth Lending Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Southeast Asia internet giant Sea Limited missed expectations for the first quarter as its video game unit underperformed.
Baidu's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' expectations, as advertising growth was ahead of Wall Street forecasts.
The delinquency transition rate for credit cards—the share of credit card debt that is 30 days or more past due— is approaching pre-pandemic levels. That's not great news.
Tesla's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders starts Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Investors can watch it on the web.