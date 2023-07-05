Home prices, mortgage rates forecasted to fall in 2023, 2024: Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae recently revised its housing call for 2023 and 2024. Yahoo Finance Reporter Dani Romero joins the Live show to discuss the latest report, which predicts home prices and mortgage rates to fall.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

- The housing sector has been in the spotlight with disruptions in home sales, homebuilding, and inventory due to a mix of macroeconomic conditions like inflation and of course, tightening monetary policy. Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored housing organization recently revised its housing call. Yahoo Finance's, Dani Romero, joins us with more on what's ahead for the housing market. Hey, Dani.

DANI ROMERO: Hi, there. Well, Rachelle, we've hit that halfway mark this year. And economists on the street, including Fannie Mae, are revising their forecasts. Fannie Mae, the agency, is forecasting that national home sales will drop about 1% this year and 2% next year.

Now, why is this coming? What's going on here? Well, the reason is the tight housing supply, which is supporting those home prices to be elevated. And homebuilding has ramped up tremendously this year. Home prices are proving to be resilient, outperforming expectations due to those baby boomers aging in place. The Gen Xers also locking in those low mortgage rates. And homebuilding ramping up production and supply.

Again, Fannie Mae isn't expecting home prices to crash but more like to fall even further. We've seen some overheated markets like in the Western region, those home prices are falling while in the Midwest and in the Northeast, home prices are a little bit on the elevated side. Now, looking forward, looking ahead, Fannie Mae is forecasting that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will hit by the end of the year, will hit about 6%. And by next year, it'll be about 5%. Rachelle.

- And so Danny, keeping in mind that there are a few key events this week, you've got Fed minutes, jobs report looming as well. What's anticipated next then for mortgage rates for people who are looking?

So mortgage rates could go even higher given the key events this week. If we take a look at the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, it is about 7%, so it could go even up. Bond traders are anticipating, expecting volatility this week, which could push the 10-year Treasury yields to hit that 4% as investors are really attracted to investing and buying government bonds.

Why is this important? Well, the 10-year Treasury yield is the closest proxy to the 30-year fixed mortgage rate. So it's a good gauge on where mortgage rates could land, Rachelle.

All right, appreciate that update. Our very own Dani Romero there.