Home sales seeing 'seasonal uptick' as mortgage rates slip

US existing home sales rose by 0.8% for November as mortgage rates slip back below 7%. ResiClub Co-Founder and CEO Lance Lambert comments on the outlook for home sales if mortgage rates continue to slide lower.

"The question is how much can that number really move up with affordability still being strained and there still being some type of lock-in effect in the market," Lambert tells Yahoo Finance. "It does feel like the worst could potentially be behind us for existing home sales and that volumes will hopefully start to move up."

Lambert also discusses on the relation between mortgage rates and Treasury yields if the Federal Reserve were to enact interest rate cuts in 2024.

