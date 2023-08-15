Homebuilder sentiment falls, VinFast stock pops, Tesla's cheaper models: Top Stories
Yahoo Finance Live recaps the day's top stories including: Homebuilder sentiment fell for the first time in seven months, dropping 6 points to 50, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The NAHB says inflation and mortgage rates pushing 7% are weighing on homebuilders. VinFast Auto (VFS) shares soared 68% in its trading debut. VinFast CEO Madame Thuy told Yahoo Finance Live why the company sees opportunities in the U.S. Tesla (TSLA) is introducing new versions of its Model X and Model S vehicles that are cheaper but have lower ranges.