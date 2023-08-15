U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,437.86
    -51.86 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,946.39
    -361.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,631.05
    -157.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.75
    -24.74 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.08
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2210
    +0.0370 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2703
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5180
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,189.76
    -183.82 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.28
    -5.07 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.64
    -117.51 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,238.89
    +178.98 (+0.56%)
     
Homebuilder sentiment falls, VinFast stock pops, Tesla's cheaper models: Top Stories

Akiko Fujita and Stephanie Mikulich

Yahoo Finance Live recaps the day's top stories including: Homebuilder sentiment fell for the first time in seven months, dropping 6 points to 50, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The NAHB says inflation and mortgage rates pushing 7% are weighing on homebuilders. VinFast Auto (VFS) shares soared 68% in its trading debut. VinFast CEO Madame Thuy told Yahoo Finance Live why the company sees opportunities in the U.S. Tesla (TSLA) is introducing new versions of its Model X and Model S vehicles that are cheaper but have lower ranges.