Homebuilder sentiment falls, VinFast stock pops, Tesla's cheaper models: Top Stories

Benzinga

The U.S. stock market saw robust growth in 2023, with the S&P 500 Index surging by 17%. But according to "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. "The S&P 500 employs 40% of America," he told Fox Business' Larry Kudlow in a recent interview. "Where the cracks are starting to show is in mainstream America where the car loans have gone from five and a half percent to nine and a half percent and continue to go up." The U.S. Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive inte