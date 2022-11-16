Homebuilder sentiment hits 10-year low, drops 5 points in November
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the latest homebuilder sentiment data, which sank to its lowest number in a decade.
The opportunity is there for Coinbase and its ecosystem to be viewed as a better place for doing crypto business.
Hedge fund Muddy Waters is out with a report critical of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), concluding that the Uruguayan payment company is "likely a fraud." Investors are reacting by selling shares, sending DLocal stock down as much as 45% on Wednesday afternoon. DLocal specializes in payment-processing services for merchants operating in emerging markets.
Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.
Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions.
ZIM (ZIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.11% and 7.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 technology stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Technology Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire investor, former hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater […]
Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."
The billionaire has already laid off half of Twitter's workforce less than a month after taking over the social network.
Question: I retired at 62, and I’m living on a pension and Social Security. What could a financial planner be accomplishing for me? Answer: A financial planner can give you peace of mind and helpful advice, but that all comes with a cost.
I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) announced that full results from the RELIEF-DPN-1 trial of its investigational drug LX9211 were presented at the 16th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit. The full data comes from the entire 11-week evaluation period, including a 5-week placebo run-off following the initial 6-week treatment period. The data exhibited consistent and statistically significant treatment-period benefits in measures of particular importance in painful diabetic neuropathy (also k
The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.
Roubini said he couldn’t believe Binance has a license to operate in the United Arab Emirates, noting that the company is banned in the U.K. and is under investigation in the U.S. for money laundering. Roubini also criticized celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary, calling him a “paid hack for FTX” who he hoped CNBC would get rid of. O’Leary, who is on the ABC program “Shark Tank” and also has a new show on CNBC called “Money Court,” was both an investor in and a paid spokesman for FTX, the crypto firm that filed for bankruptcy last week after a dramatic collapse.
Nvidia could surprise investors after the bell with better-than-expected sales in China since it introduced a new chip that meets the U.S. government restrictions.
In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.