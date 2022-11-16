U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.46
    -30.27 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,570.26
    -22.66 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,186.84
    -171.57 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.71
    -37.50 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.47
    -1.45 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0406
    +0.0057 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1924
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3050
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,561.29
    -229.77 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.44
    -10.44 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Homebuilder sentiment hits 10-year low, drops 5 points in November

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the latest homebuilder sentiment data, which sank to its lowest number in a decade.

