Homebuilder stocks such as D.R. Horton (DHI), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Lennar (LEN) closed lower after disappointing housing starts data.

Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero discusses the data and what investors can expect from homebuilder earnings this quarter.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.