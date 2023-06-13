Homebuilder stocks: Look to builders that cater to first-time homebuyers, says analyst

With fewer existing homes on the market, many potential homebuyers are now looking to buy newly constructed homes. John Lovallo, U.S. Homebuilders & Building Products Equity Research Analyst at UBS says he is overall positive on homebuilders, but that he favors builders who cater to first-time homebuyers, because that is "where the juice in the market" still is.

