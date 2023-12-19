Homebuilding is the 'only game in town' come 2024

A bounce in homebuilder sentiment as 2023 comes to a close along with tailwinds of both moderating mortgage rates and still-recovering housing supply is laying the foundation for a strong homebuilding market in 2024, according to NAHB CEO Jim Tobin. With fewer homeowners willing to upgrade amid low mortgage rates, Tobin sees homebuilding as “the only game in town” right now.

Tobin notes this demand/supply mismatch creates opportunity for builders to ramp up construction, eyeing 4-5% homebuilding growth in 2024 as the Federal Reserve signals potential rate cuts. However, Tobin still cautions that headwinds persist from construction labor markets being “consistently underemployed.”

